BRS Govt. mired in coal mine scam: Kishan Reddy

April 06, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy accused the BRS Government of being involved in scam of handing over a Singareni Collieries mine to a private firm illegally and asked if it was ready for a CBI probe.

“SC mines belong to the State government and the Centre has no plan to privatise them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made it clear during a recent public meeting. KCR and family are trying to mislead people by spreading disinformation after squandering the lands belonging to the mines and denying the revenue due to it,” he claimed on Thursday.

The Minister also demanded that the government and the police release TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar unconditionally if it had any respect for ethics. He also took offence to the police issuing notice to former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender to appear for receiving the whatsApp message about the 10th class question paper. Many journalists too had received notices for having received the message, he told a press conference.

“This is high handedness of the police. They are trying to frighten public representatives and media persons but no action is taken against those sharing abusive messages about Mr. Modi,” he charged. It was KCR who began the trend of lowering the political discourse by using invectives against opponents and journalists. “What right does KCR and his family have in criticising Mr. Modi in an objectionable language? We are going to stand by journalists and would provide legal aid if they receive police notices,”he added.

