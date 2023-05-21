BRS govt. irresponsible on farmers’ issues: Kishan Reddy

May 21, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has accused the BRS government of being ‘irresponsible’ in not sending officials for a meeting to discuss the issue of foodgrain procurement for the season and for not procuring yet the remaining 3.40 lakh metric tonnes of paddy of 21-22 season, despite extended deadlines.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his ministers have only been bad mouthing the Centre without any basis and without even doing the basic job of setting up the sufficient number of procurement centres and collecting the produce on time to be handed over to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) after milling,” he told a press conference at the State party office on Sunday.

It has been the Modi government that has been providing fertilizer subsidy to the tune of ₹18,254 per acre benefitting 12 crore farmers along with giving funds for taking up soil testing, 3% rebate on loans, subsidy on buying farm implements and had even stopped diversion of fertilizers to private chemical firms with neem coating, he claimed.

Demanding the government to implement the farm insurance scheme to help farmers in tiding over the unseasonal rains, he charged that the BRS government schemes have been benefitting only “landlords and industrialists” owning large tracts of land, whereas Modi government’s benefits directly go to farmers’ (tenants or otherwise) bank accounts.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, also Secunderabad MP, was particularly irked with KCR’s criticism of the Modi government at the Maharashtra public meeting and accused the latter of handing over the administration to his “chosen lot of advisors” and not officials concerned.

“Telangana’s farmers are also being deprived of bank loans due to lack of government support and the promised fertilizer subsidy is not being given yet. The Chief Minister has been boasting about revolutionary changes but he has no time to review the burning issues here or explain about the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leak. When he is not known for keeping up his own promises, he has no ground to make charges against Mr. Modi,” he maintained.