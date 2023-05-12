BRS govt. ignored Oscar winner Rahul Sipligunj: Revanth

May 12, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the Telangana government has failed to recognise singer Rahul Sipligunj who sang the Oscar winner “Natu Natu” song, and announced ₹10 lakh award to him on behalf of the Congress.

Mr. Reddy said the singer would be honoured with ₹1 crore prize money after the Congress comes to power recognising the fame he got for the State through the Oscar-winning song. He made the announcement in the presence of Mr. Sipligunj, who attended as chief guest at the inauguration of the Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition. The quiz is being organised in continuation of the Hyderabad Youth Declaration made in the presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi recently.

He appealed to students and youngsters to participate in the quiz competition on Rajiv Gandhi to be held on June 2. Those interested can give a missed call on 7661899899. Top three prizes will be given to three people in every constituency. The first prize is a Laptop followed by smartphone and a tablet. Details on www.rajivgandhiyouthquiz.com