BRS govt. ignored damage to KLIP barrages in 2019 itself: Uttam

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the full and final report of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) will come in a few days and the government will take a decision on the Kaleshwaram project once the full details are given.

He said that all the tests on the strength of the barrages are being done and the piecemeal arrangements cannot be done for such huge projects in the interests of the project’s future.

The damage to the barrage was noticed in 2019 itself, but the then government did not take any action. The NDSA report says that it would have been better if repairs were taken up at that time itself removing the water from the barrage, he said in an informal chat with reporters on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy revealed that the Karnataka government was giving 2.25 TMC water for drinking purposes to Telangana. It was possible due to the efforts made by the Telangana government the Karnataka government accepted to release water from the Krishna basin.

Mr. Reddy said the government would buy soaked paddy and other crops at the minimum support price and asked the farmers not to worry. He also warned millers not to exploit the farmers or else they should be ready for strict action.

Rejecting the Opposition parties’ claims, he said that last year at this point of time, 13.77 million tonnes of grains were procured while the Congress government this year, procured 24.85 million tonnes. Procurement is almost double and yet the Opposition parties are speaking lies. Farmers know the truth and that is why there are not taking the lies, he said.

In terms of grain purchase the Congress government opened more centres than last year at the same time and the government will buy till the last grain.

Mr. Reddy accused the BJP and BRS of stopping Rythu Bandhu’s disbursal now and they should be held responsible for any delay. In 2018 money was released into the accounts of farmers on the polling day itself and there was no action from the Election Commission of India.

