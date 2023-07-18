BRS Govt. has the habit of targeting properties of Oppn leaders: Ponguleti

July 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The new entrant into the Congress and Co-Convenor of the party’s Campaign Committee, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had the habit of targeting personally whoever differed with them or questioned their corruption.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the Gandhi Bhavan for the first time after he joined the party, was reacting to the land survey being taken by officials accusing him of grabbing 20 guntas of land for his function hall in Khammam. He said he had constructed the function hall 13 years ago and the government suddenly accuses him of land grabbing indicating its intentions. “The BRS is clearly worried and wants to defame me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the High Court stayed the Government survey and asked it to file a counter.

Mr. Reddy targeted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao and said only KCR’s family benefitted in separate Telangana. How could the BRS leaders criticise Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi because of whom they were in power, he asked and said Telangana became a reality due to Sonia Gandhi’s decision and the sacrifices of thousands of people and organisations. He said if the BRS had increased criticism of Congress it indicated the rising popularity of the party and also the fear among BRS leaders.

Earlier, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy welcomed him and they discussed the party affairs.

