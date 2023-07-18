HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS Govt. has the habit of targeting properties of Oppn leaders: Ponguleti

July 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy felicitates former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on his first visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday., after joining the party at a public meeting in Khammam in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy felicitates former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on his first visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday., after joining the party at a public meeting in Khammam in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The new entrant into the Congress and Co-Convenor of the party’s Campaign Committee, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had the habit of targeting personally whoever differed with them or questioned their corruption.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the Gandhi Bhavan for the first time after he joined the party, was reacting to the land survey being taken by officials accusing him of grabbing 20 guntas of land for his function hall in Khammam. He said he had constructed the function hall 13 years ago and the government suddenly accuses him of land grabbing indicating its intentions. “The BRS is clearly worried and wants to defame me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the High Court stayed the Government survey and asked it to file a counter.

Mr. Reddy targeted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao and said only KCR’s family benefitted in separate Telangana. How could the BRS leaders criticise Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi because of whom they were in power, he asked and said Telangana became a reality due to Sonia Gandhi’s decision and the sacrifices of thousands of people and organisations. He said if the BRS had increased criticism of Congress it indicated the rising popularity of the party and also the fear among BRS leaders.

Earlier, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy welcomed him and they discussed the party affairs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.