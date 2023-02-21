BRS Govt. has neglected key sectors: Kishan Reddy

February 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the North-Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday criticised the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government for “reduced spending and neglect” of education, healthcare, roads and others during the last nine years.

Taking to the Twitter to blast the government, the Minister charged that there had been no effort to improve the existing basic infrastructure in government schools where the children of the poor studied. When the national average spending of the Central government was 14.8%, the TS Government spent 7.6% for education. For healthcare, the State government spending was only 5% whereas the national average of the States was higher at 6.3%.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also highlighted the “lower amount of spending and budget allocation” in the infrastructure development of the State with just 3.7% as compared to the national average. of 4.5%. Further, the BRS Government had allocated 2.8% of the budget for urban development, quite low when compared to the national average of 3.5%.

“No wonder, we see such a skew in development within Hyderabad itself where many parts are totally neglected,” said the Secunderabad MP. The situation for the rural infrastructure was no better with gradual decline in funds each year with TS budget allocation being 3.6% as against national average of 5.7%. The law and order had been taking a hit and this was reflected in the budget allocation for police in Telangana being 3.6% in comparison to the national average of 4.3%, he said.