BRS govt. fraudulently transferred ₹35,000 cr. released for panchayats: Revanth

December 28, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy accused the State government of fraudulently transferring to other accounts ₹35,000 crore released by the 15th Finance Commission for local bodies.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said KCR was depriving sarpanches of their rights in 12,751 gram panchayats across the State by not releasing the funds. The condition of the gram panchayats has worsened as Rs. 250 crores, which should be released to the gram panchayats every month from the State Finance Corporation for infrastructure development, salary allowances and other contingencies, had not been released for 5 months.

He said most of the bills for development works undertaken in the villages by the sarpanches were pending and the sarpanches were unable to repay loans and interest on loans taken to fulfill their promises on developmental works. The sarpanches were under great stress as the State government was not releasing its funds and diverted the funds given by the Central government through the 15th finance commission. There was a situation where EMIs for the government-sanctioned tractors cannot be paid by the sarpanches. Even they were unable to give salaries to employees in panchayats, he said,

Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded that the Chief Minister respond immediately and release the funds given by the Center immediately. Also, the funds given by the State Finance Corporation should be released immediately. He said if the Government failed to release the funds, the Congress cadre along with the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Sangatan would hold protests at Indira Park on January 2.