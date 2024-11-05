BRS Govt did not pay bills of Sarpanches: Ponnam Prabhakar

Transport and Backward Classes Minister Ponnam Prabhakar blamed the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) for the pending bills of former Sarpanches and wondered how the same BRS leaders are demanding the payment immediately.

Mr. Prabhakar said the funds due to the sarpanches were not paid by the then BRS government and it was the BRS that created the scenario of sarpanches taking their lives due to the debts. The sarpanches were forced to do work in their villages raising loans personally but money was not paid for years.

Recalling the Urdu proverb that the cat that hunted 100 rats is now on a Haj pilgrimage, he equated it with the BRS party. The BRS is exposing itself now provoking the sarpanches for an agitation.

The Minister asked the Sarpanches to be patient given the financial situation in the State which is dealing with a debt of ₹7 lakh crores given as a gift to the Congress government. He assured that their bills would be cleared before March 31.

Hits out at Kishan Reddy

Mr. Prabhakar hit out at Mr. Kishan Reddy asking about his contribution to Telangana. He said the Union Minister could not get a single project for Telangana and failed to get decent support from the Centre in the recent floods. While ₹10,000 crores sought for flood relief, the Centre gave just ₹400 crores. “Isn’t it a failure of Mr. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Bandi Sanjay,” he asked?

