BRS govt. acting like real estate agent, says Eatala Rajender

February 21, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday has demanded that the government allot 125-sq. yard plots to the poor and faulted the orders offering housing rights in the existing dwellings on payment of prevailing market rates.

Addressing a street-corner meeting in Hastinapur and Nagole on the suburbs as part of the ongoing ‘People’s issues — BJP assurances’ across Telangana with 11,000 such meetings, the MLA wondered if the poor could afford to pay lakhs of rupees to get plots in their name and accused the government of acting like a “real estate agent” by usurping the lands of the poor for the sake of projects like the ring road and others.

“I am talking with lot of responsibility in charging the government of ignoring the housing demands of the poor. What happened to the 50 sq.yards house sites promise or three acres to Dalits? How many people got two-bedroom housing? Have our women been given interest-free loans or have farmers got their loans waived?” he questioned.

Mr. Rajender lambasted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “not living up to his talk during the agitation for separate Telangana” and urged people to not be cheated again by the “false” promises. “KCR has forgotten what he had said after he attained power. Where are the jobs for the youth? Should our educated youth continue to do menial jobs?” he asked.

The former Minister said the government has also not raised the minimum wages for the last five years despite rising cost of living, with prices of food and essential commodities hitting the roof. It has also failed to regularise the colonies of LB Nagar, a promise made during the recent bypoll, he pointed out.

The Modi government at the Centre has been taking up many welfare schemes which are not being implemented in TS only because of KCR’s intransigence. “We will give plots, build houses for the poor and also provide jobs to the youth if our party is elected to power in the next elections,” declared the BJP leader.