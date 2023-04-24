BRS government misusing power, alleges Bandi

April 24, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has accused the State government of misuse of power in every possible form and harassing the Opposition parties for speaking against the ruling party and highlighting the misdeeds of its government in the State.

“The tiger has started its hunt and it’s on the prowl to protect every BJP activist in Telangana,” Mr. Sanjay said referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ public meeting in Chevella on Sunday. He explained to the Union Minister from the dais how he was harassed and moved from one police station to another in the false case of SSC question paper leak.

Former MP from Chevella, Konda Visveshwar Reddy, alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the State is indulging in large-scale misuse of funds and diversion of funds released by the Centre for implementation of schemes. The State government is not implementing several farmer and people0-friendly schemes of the Centre such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

He said he was invited into politics by BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself when he was busy with his research work overseas but dumped him in a matter of couple of years.

At Shamshabad airport, Mr. Amit Shah was received by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, party leaders K. Laxman, D. Arvind, Tarun Chug, P. Muralidhar Rao, M. Vijaya Shanti, E. Rajender, B. Narsaiah Goud, M. Raghunandan Rao, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and others. Along with them, A. Chandrasekhar, D.K. Aruna, G. Premender Reddy and others participated in the public meeting.

Immediately on his arrival at the airport, Mr. Shah drove straight to a hotel there and was closeted with party leaders for more than half-an-our discussing party’s activities and political scenario in the State and was understood to have given some directions to party leaders to step up their tirade against BRS in the coming months. Although the meeting with party leaders was cancelled from his itinerary on Saturday, he had it with them.