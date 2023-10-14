HamberMenu
BRS government failed farmers on all fronts: BJP

Prime Minister Modi is quick to react whenever farmers’ issues are brought to his notice, says Union Minister of State for Agriculture

October 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailas Chowdhary, Union Minister of Tourism Culture Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others participating ‘Rythu Sadassu’ in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary has accused the BRS government of cheating the farmers by failing to take up the promised loan waiver and not even being able to supply uninterrupted quality power for agriculture, on Saturday.

Stating that “there is no agriculture without water”, he charged the government of being neglectful in ensuring sufficient water is supplied to the farmers whereas his colleague G. Kishan Reddy and other party leaders have been taking up the issue of Krishna river water sharing aspect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Modi is always quick to react whenever farmers issues are brought to his notice and realising the importance of changing the draft rules of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal, he had got it cleared in the Cabinet and got the gazette notification issued to benefit Telangana,” he explained, at a farmers conclave organised at the Exhibition Grounds to thank the PM for his gesture.

The Minister said the government has not brought about any major transformation in the lives of the farmers to make them stand on their own feet while the Modi government now and the Vajpayee government earlier had taken several steps for their uplift like introducing the farmers credit cards, direct benefit transfer of funds and latest technology for agriculture.

“The Congress party had ruled the country for many years but had done little for the farmers. It has now changed the name to INDIA along with its allies but the scandals of the UPA regime have not been forgotten by the people,” he claimed.

TS BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region Kishan Reddy talked about the contribution of the Centre towards ensuring quality power in Telangana, development of national highways, railways, fertilisers and funding for irrigation projects in the last nine years.

But, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ‘sole focus’ was to make his son K.T. Rama Rao as the CM and never had any commitment towards development of Telangana. “KCR, also acted as the farmhosue engineer taking up redesign of irrigation projects throwing the State into a deep debt like Palamuru-Rangareddy and others,” he said.

The Krishna River Water Dispute Tribunal issue could have been sorted out sooner if the government would have withdrawn the case in the Supreme Court but KCR delayed the process, he charged. Karimnagar MP and general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused KCR of accepting just 299 TMC ft of Krishna Water when it was eligible for 575 TMC ft.

