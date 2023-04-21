BRS gears up for Aurangabad meeting

April 21, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

As the deadline for the public meeting at Jabinda Maidan in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on April 24 nears, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is mobilising all its resources to make it a grand success.

Armoor MLA and BRS Nizamabad district president A. Jeevan Reddy has been campaigning there for the last few days and supervising the arrangements.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy flagged off campaign vehicles and released posters on Thursday explaining the various welfare measures being taken up by the BRS government in Telangana. Also, Hindi songs, to communicate properly with the locals, were being played at various locations on developmental activities by the government.

TSIIC chairman G. Balamallu also participated.