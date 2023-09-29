BRS gave tickets to 22 BC candidates and Congress should give more, say BC leaders of party  

September 29, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

As the Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana Congress raise demand for a fair share in the allocation of tickets, the party is confident that it will accommodate more than what the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has done.

The BRS has given seats to 22 BC candidates of the 119 seats in Telangana and the Congress leaders say they are confident that the party will cross that number at any cost. This is not only to stem the criticism from the BRS but also within the party.

Ever since the Screening Committee met in New Delhi, BC leaders within the party have formed a pressure group to press for higher representation to BC communities to recognise their services and also to tap the vote bank. The BC leaders’ argument is that the BRS has given tickets to only 22 BC candidates and this has caused heartburn among those communities.

Some strong communities within the BCs like Mudirajs are angry that not a single candidate from the community was recognised by the BRS party. Congress should not make such mistakes, as the party is known for delivering social justice and has a track record of appointing BCs as PCC presidents and other top positions within the party and the government.

In fact, the BC leaders including seniors like Ponnala Lakshmaiah, V. Hanmanth Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Kathi Venkataswamy are camping in New Delhi for an appointment with the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

The leaders met at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi and have prepared a data sheet on how the Congress was losing BC votes since 1983 when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was able to attract them with political respect and positions. It is time to regain those sections as the BRS has ignored them.

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah recalled that the party is getting the traction before the elections but it is also due to the fact that Backward Classes are looking at Congress with lots of hope. So neglecting BCs in terms of ticket distribution will be an impediment to the party’s road to power.

A senior leader rued that around nine senior members who have been elected as Parliament members, MLAs and served as Ministers and also PCC presidents are not sure of their seats. Such a situation doesn’t augur well for the party is his argument.

Earlier, a delegation of BC leaders met the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and submitted a memorandum saying that it was his responsibility as well to ensure fair representation.

They also reminded him about the resolution passed by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) about 40% of seats being reserved for BC communities. In fact, Mr. Revanth Reddy had been going to the public stating that a minimum of 34 seats would be set aside for the BCs and it was also seconded by the AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakare at several meetings.

The TPCC president is said to have informed the delegation that he was committed to his statements, and the BC leader should also reach out to the screening committee and the national leadership to create pressure.

