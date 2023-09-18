BRS frustrated with response to Congress’ six guarantees, says Revanth Reddy

September 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders were unable to digest the response to the six guarantees announced by the Congress, and this ‘frustration’ was expected from the ruling party.

Ridiculing the demand of the BRS for implementation of these schemes in all the Congress-ruled States, he said no single medicine works for everyone and each State is peculiar and the requirements too differ. So Congress has different schemes for different States depending on the resources and the needs of the people, he said.

Mr. Reddy, who was addressing a press conference on Monday along with senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Shabbir Ali, Anjan Kumar Yadav and others, urged the people to look at the track record of the Congress in keeping the promises made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress promised free power for farmers, Arogyasri, Farm loan waiver, Land titles and Indiramma houses and they were all implemented. On the other hand, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao promised three acres of land for Dalits and double bedroom houses for all but did not deliver them. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised ₹15 lakhs in every account and 2 crore jobs every year. “Both of them ‘cheated’ people but Congress always implemented what it promised,” he argued.

Assuring that all the six guarantees given would be implemented as assured by Rahul Gandhi in the public meeting, he threw a challenge to the BRS leaders to come for a discussion on “the assurances given by the Congress from 2004 to 2014 and the assurances given by KCR so far since 2014.”

Mr. Reddy alleged that the Dharani portal had turned into an ATM for Mr. Rao’s family and said Congress was committed to replacing it with a better system of land records where no one can snatch away the land rights overnight from anyone. Telangana was not fought just for water and jobs but also for freedom and self-respect, which the people are now denied by the KCR government, he claimed.

Political discourse touched nadir

Mr. Reddy said political discourse in Telangana has stooped to new lows and the BRS has turned indecent by putting up posters against Sonia Gandhi, who granted statehood to Telangana. Her commitment to Telangana was visible in the Parliament when her own party members sprayed pepper in the Parliament to obstruct the Bill but she did not deter from fulfilling the promise made to Telangana people.

“Instead of welcoming Sonia Gandhi with respect, the BRS made every effort to scuttle the programme. They should have shown some political wisdom,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.