BRS Foundation Day meet resolves to bring farmers’ rule in the country

April 27, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has resolved to bring a qualitative change in the country blessed with abundant natural resources, by building a movement for providing irrigation facility to every acre of cultivable land, to ensure 24×7 quality power to all sections of consumers, including free power to farming, and to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme across the country.

They were among nine resolutions with its slogan of “Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar” in focus adopted unanimously by the extended general body meeting of BRS convened as part of the party’s Foundation Day programmes here on Thursday, the first one after change of TRS into BRS, after discussing them in detail. The resolutions were introduced by working president of the party and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao.

During the discussion on the first resolution, it was stated that the rainfall every year in the country was about 1.4 lakh tmcft in terms of volume and after setting aside half of it towards evaporation, percolation and condensation to form snow, about 70,000 tmcft was flowing in rivers.

However, only about 20,000 tmcft was being utilised for irrigation, drinking and other needs and the remaining quantity of water was flowing into seas with a sizeable population denied safe drinking water and large tracts of 41 lakh acres cultivable land not getting water. The meeting stressed the need for the country to have at least 2-3 major reservoirs with storage capacity of 5,000-6,000 tmcft to prevent floods and tackle droughts. A resolution for a comprehensive irrigation/water policy for the country was also adopted.

Criticising the Centre for pursuing anti-people policies such as privatisation of coal mines, power sector and encouraging coal imports, the BRS meeting adopted resolution for supply of 24×7 quality power to all sections of consumers in the country including free power to farming, stating that the country has sufficient coal reserves (361 billion tonnes) to last 150 years meeting energy needs.

Farmers’ rule

Further, the meeting adopted a resolution to bring farmers’ rule in the country by ensuring that farmers are elected to law making bodies and enact pro-people and pro-farmer legislations. Hailing Dalit Bandhu as an intervention capable of transforming lives of dalit communities, the meeting adopted resolution for implementing the scheme across the country.

In addition, the meeting adopted resolutions for development of infrastructure with international standards, for taking up scientific Census including caste-wise enumeration of backward classes to extend them appropriate benefits and to work against the parties dividing people in the name of religion.

