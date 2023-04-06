BRS following Nizam’s policies to crush BJP, says Kishan Reddy

April 06, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the BRS party of following the policies of the erstwhile Nizam in trying to crush the BJP in collaboration with the Majlis party.

Participating in the 43rd Foundation Day programme at the State and city offices of the party, the Minister accused the government of foisting false cases against the State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the 10th class question paper leak and for taking up the people’s causes.

He declared that efforts to weaken the party would not succeed as scores of workers are ready for any kind of sacrifice. “The BRS party, after removing the Telangana word from its nomenclature, has become an abode for anti-Telangana forces like the MIM which had actually opposed the separate statehood but is in cahoots with the ruling party now,” he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that Telangana society is with the BJP and has been seeking to put an end to the KCR family rule. “The party has been agitating against the dynastic parties from Delhi to States and will not rest till such parties are dethroned from power,” he said.

The Secunderabad MP had earlier in the day hoisted the party flag before he addressed the assembled leaders and workers, where he traced the growth of the party over the years after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the first president in 1980.

“It is our commitment to ideology which has brought us to power which many felt was not possible. This has come after the workers had put in relentless struggle and some of them had to even sacrifice their own lives for the sake of the party,” he said. The Minister claimed that Telangana was formed due to a collaborative effort with BJP playing a key role and this was acknowledged by a senior BRS MP himself but “KCR and family have been taking sole credit”.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme on Saturday (April 8) would be held on schedule with events at the Secunderabad railway station and the public meeting at the Parade Grounds later, he affirmed and sought public support for the same. Senior leaders including N. Indrasena Reddy, P. Muralidhar Rao and others participated.

