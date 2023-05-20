BRS flays withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes, asks Centre to explain its benefits

May 20, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded that the Centre explain to people why it had introduced the ₹2,000 denomination currency notes in the first place and how withdrawing them now would help the country’s economy or its progress.

Speaking at Suryapet on Saturday, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy said the fresh move by the Centre/Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would not help the country’s economy in anyway and instead it would harm it further. He sought to know why the ₹2,000 notes were introduced when it was of the view now that there was no use with them.

If at all there was any use/public good with the withdrawal of the high-denomination currency note why was the Centre hesitating to explain it to people and for what purpose the move was initiated. He felt that there could be a hidden agenda behind the withdrawal of the notes and alleged that the BJP-led Government at the Centre was trying to protect the interests of some capitalists by keeping the RBI in the forefront.

Stating that people had many doubts over the move, the BRS leader said it was the responsibility of the Centre/RBI to tell people to allay their fears and doubts. There should not be any hesitation to tell people the reason for withdrawal, if the Centre believed that there was larger good behind the move.

Meanwhile, in-charge of BRS programmes in Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan said the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination current notes was yet another dubious demonetisation effected by the Narendra Modi Government. “Withdrawing ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation is yet another absurd and illogical decision”, he felt.

Demonetisation appeared to be a big scam and it needed to be probed. The Centre was required to answer the nation what benefit it had derived with earlier demonetisation and how it would benefit now.