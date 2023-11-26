BRS flays Maharashtra leaders “preaching morals” in Telangana

November 26, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Congress party leaders from Maharashtra who did not do anything for their people when they were in power were landing in Telangana and trying to teach lessons to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here, party leader K. Kavitha and BRS Maharashtra coordinator V. Naresh and others said at Nizamabad on Sunday.

Speaking to newspersons, they said leaders like former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who they said had lost his post due to his involvement in the Adarsh housing scam, were coming here preaching morals. They sought to know whether any leader from Maharashtra campaigning in Telangana had designed even one scheme like the ones introduced by the BRS Government when they were in power.

They stated that the people of Maharashtra were fed up with the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party and that was the reason why there was a good response to BRS there. They mentioned that the BRS had won 170 gram panchayats in the recent elections held there.

Later, speaking at Navipet Ms. Kavitha said the Gandhi family had betrayed and deceived Telangana people every time they believed in it and cited the example of how the delay in giving statehood after announcing it had led to the sacrifice of lives by hundreds of youth and students. Frequent law and order issues were common during the Congress rule, while there was not even such instance in the BRS governance since 2014.

