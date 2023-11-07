BRS flays Congress, BJP for hide and seek attitude on BC census

November 07, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K. Kavita has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre as to why it is not taking up the census of backward classes (BC) communities and asked the Congress why it has not spoken about it all these years when it was in power.

Speaking to newspersons at Nizamabad along with party leaders MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, senior leader Poonala Lakshmaiah, Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, MLAs B. Ganesh Gupta and A. Jeevan Reddy on Monday, she alleged that the two parties were pouring love on BCs as it was election time. On the other hand, BRS had been working for the uplift of BCs all along, she noted.

On the BC Chief Minister slogan coined by BJP, she asked the party leadership why it had removed a BC leader as the State president unceremoniously to replace him with an upper caste leader. It was nothing but deceiving BCs as the party had no chance, whatsoever, of coming to power in Telangana. In 2018 polls the party had forfeited the deposits of its candidates in 105 constituencies and it had taken up the BC-CM slogan with the sole aim of avoid such an ignominy again.

Turning to Congress, she said the party had even refused to create a separate Ministry for BCs when it was in power and it was not possible for it to wash off its sins for BCs with mere declaration in Telangana. She pointed out that enumeration of BCs was taken up before 2010 with an expenditure of ₹4,000 crore but the report/data was not made public so far.

She mentioned that Congress was on record in Parliament while passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010 that it was not possible to provide quota for OBC women in the women’s reservation in law-making bodies. In Telangana, the BRS government had collected data of BCs along with others through Integrated Household Survey (Samgra Kutumba Survey) taken up in August 2014, in less than four months after coming to power, and taking up welfare and development programmes for BCs based on the data.