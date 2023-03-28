BRS flays Cong., BJP for targeting KTR

March 28, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making baseless allegations against BRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao, unable to digest his growing reputation at national and international levels.

The State presidents of the two opposition parties were sparing all their energies in criticising Mr. Rama Rao with mudslinging at personal level instead of making constructive criticism against the State Government to help improve governance, BRS MLA K.P. Vivekanand said here on Tuesday. They had taken to the personal attack on Mr. Rama Rao only for sensation.

Alleging that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy was acting like an agent of BJP, he said the Congress leader was trying to mislead the issue now after Mr. Rama Rao had explained the TSPSC question paper leak comprehensively. He stated that it was Mr. Reddy who was moving closely with leaders such as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who was in touch with BJP leadership that had forced disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

