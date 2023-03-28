ADVERTISEMENT

BRS flays Cong., BJP for targeting KTR

March 28, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making baseless allegations against BRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao, unable to digest his growing reputation at national and international levels.

The State presidents of the two opposition parties were sparing all their energies in criticising Mr. Rama Rao with mudslinging at personal level instead of making constructive criticism against the State Government to help improve governance, BRS MLA K.P. Vivekanand said here on Tuesday. They had taken to the personal attack on Mr. Rama Rao only for sensation.

Alleging that TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy was acting like an agent of BJP, he said the Congress leader was trying to mislead the issue now after Mr. Rama Rao had explained the TSPSC question paper leak comprehensively. He stated that it was Mr. Reddy who was moving closely with leaders such as Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who was in touch with BJP leadership that had forced disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US