BRS flays adamant attitude of State govt., TGPSC on Group-I candidates’ issue

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the State government and State Public Service Commission are jointly deceiving the Group-I candidates by misleading the courts on the adverse impact of GO 29 provisions on the reserved category candidates despite the government order denying an opportunity to the reserved category candidates competing for open category posts.

In-charge of party affairs of BRS in Hyderabad City, Dasoju Sravan said here on Sunday that the Revanth Reddy government was resorting to lathi-charge on the Group-I candidates at Ashok Nagar for their participation in the protests demanding GO 29. He stated that the previous BRS government had issued GO 55 to ensure justice to the reserved category candidates competing for quota posts as well as those in the open category.

He sought to know why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was hesitating to speak to the Group-I candidates when he had all the time to speak to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay who went to Ashok Nagar to meet the Group-I candidates. Alleging irregularities in the Group-I prelims conducted by the present government, he said fresh notification was issued for 563 posts only by adding 60 posts to the ones notified by the previous BRS government.

Against shortlisting 28,150 candidates for mains exams, the Congress government had shortlisted a higher number of candidates with a view to open category candidates at the cost of reserved categories. He suggested the Chief Minister and Union Minister to shun their attitude of ZPTC member and Corporator, respectively, and help the Group-I aspirants by withdrawing GO 29 and rescheduling the exam and arguing the case filed in the Supreme Court with senior advocates.

