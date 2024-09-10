BRS faults Telangana Govt’s decision to appoint defected MLA as PAC Chairman

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has faulted Telangana government’s decision to appoint Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, who joined the ruling Congress party after being elected on the BRS ticket, as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party leader T. Harish Rao said here on Monday (September 9, 2024) that it has been a tradition for long to give the post to the Opposition party Terming the appointment as a ‘joke’ and an insult to the Constitution, he said the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, was going around with a copy of the Constitution in his hands.

He sought to know whether the decisions, such as appointment of PAC Chairman in Telangana, were in accordance with the Constitution. He reminded the Congress party that it was the Congress MP K.C. Venugopal who had been appointed as the PAC Chairman in Parliament and he had already assumed office.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s tall talk on the Constitution is proving to be hollow. If he has any respect for the Constitution, he must instruct the Chief Minister to appoint a BRS MLA as the PAC Chairman and not the defected MLA, who is practically a Congress MLA now, if not technically. Until then, Mr. Gandhi had no moral right to give lectures on respecting and following the Constitution, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.