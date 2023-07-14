BRS faults Revanth for defending his comments on free power

July 14, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and in-charge of party programmes in Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan has demanded an unconditional apology from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy for hurting the sentiments of farmers by defending his irresponsible comments on 24×7 free power.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he asked the Congress leader to convince its national leadership for extending free power to agriculture in the States governed by the party such as Karnataka and Chhattisgarh even for the limited hours for which the farm sector was being given power, instead of trying to mislead people of Telangana on the 24×7 free power to farming.

“The Congress leader has exhibited lack of knowledge about agriculture and disdain towards farmers through his comments on free power. It’s extremely disgusting that instead of taking back his words after backlash from people, Mr. Reddy is trying to defend his comments and trying to divert the people’s attention from the farmer-friendly governance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” Mr. Sravan said.

It was disheartening to see an arrogant and foul-mouthed leader like Mr. Reddy leading the Opposition party in the State, he felt and faulted the deceitful tactics adopted by Congress towards farmers with false statistical data and old news reports. Congress Government had never given at least 7-hour uninterrupted supply to farming during its 2004-14 rule, he pointed out.

