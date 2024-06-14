BRS faults recall of textbooks

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy has criticised the State Government’s decision to withdraw the textbooks supplied to students in government schools on the pretext that they have a foreword mentioning K. Chandrasekhar Rao as Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement here on Thursday, Ms. Sabitha Reddy said that it was another example of the present government’s lack of focus on the administration even six months after coming to power. Instead it was wasting time on petty issues with the sole objective of removing the impression left by former the Chief Minister on the State including his photos/pictures.

Unlike in the past, the previous BRS Government had been readying textbooks in advance before the commencement of an academic year and accordingly textbooks, workbooks, notebooks and uniforms were readied according to a plan so that they could be given to the students on the opening day of the schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

By tearing off the page with foreword in the textbooks which had a mention of KCR as he was the Chief Minister at the time of their printing, the Congress Government was also disrespecting national anthem, national song and pledge which were printed on the other side of that page. The government was sticking new page with the mention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, she stated.

She mentioned that textbooks and school bags with the photo of J. Jayalalithaa were distributed as it is after M.K. Stalin became the Chief Minister in 2021. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken the decision to supply textbooks and kits printed during the regime of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy having his picture so that public money was not wasted. But in Telangana, Mr. Revanth Reddy was unmindful of the burden on the exchequer with the recall decision, she pointed out.

Suggesting the Revanth Reddy Government to have some decency and focus on governance instead of petty issues, the BRS leader said the previous government had readied two pairs of uniforms to every student for 23 lakh students with ₹108 crore, 1.9 crore textbooks with ₹200 crore, 11.27 lakh workbooks with ₹34.7 crore and 12.3 crore notebooks with ₹56.24 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.