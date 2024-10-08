GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS faults Deputy CM’s comments on residential schools

Praveen Kumar urges Govt. to call for an all-party meet on integrated schools

Published - October 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Secretary of the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society for about a decade R.S. Praveen Kumar has refuted the comments of Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka that the education sector was ruined in the State during the last 10 years.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Praveen Kumar observed that the Deputy CM appears to have no understanding of the residential education system in the public sector and how the BRS government had worked hard for nearly 10 years to mould it into a model educational system.

He stated that every residential school now has students from all communities and sought to know what kind of social justice the present government was planning to bring in with 21 Young India integrated schools in 21 constituencies with 2,560 students in every school.

Alleging that the Deputy Chief Minister was trying to spread lies, Mr. Praveen Kumar pointed out that the previous government had brought GO 55 to provide employment opportunities to all communities in residential schools but the present government had replaced it with GO 29 doing injustice to some sections.

Demanding the government to release the budget to the 662 residential schools immediately and also supply woollen rugs to students as the winter season would set-in soon. Further, he pointed out that staff in the residential schools were not being paid salaries regularly and about 2,000 faculty members working on temporary basis were removed in one stroke, causing shortage of teachers.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST

