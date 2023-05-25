BRS faults Congress, BJP for making baseless charges on ORR lease, GO 111 withdrawal

May 25, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has hit back at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleging that he was spewing venom on the development taking place in the State and his criticism of the lease of Outer Ring Road (ORR) given for its maintenance and toll collection.

Party leaders D. Sudheer Reddy and K.P. Vivekanand Goud, both City legislators, stated that the tender was given to IRB Infrastructure Developers as per norms in vogue and the agency was given letter of consent/acceptance after floating global tenders. However, the Congress leader was publicising the tender norms in vogue for long as faulty and blaming the government for it.

Stating that IRB would make payments to government as per tender norms, they said addressing a press conference here on Thursday that there was no provision of making 10% advance payment as being argued by the TPCC chief. Making such baseless allegations by holding a responsible position of a Member of Parliament was part of Mr. Revanth Reddy’s mudslinging attitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BRS leaders said even the leaders of the saffron party were resorting to baseless allegations on the ORR lease issue even after the Karnataka people had taught them a fitting lesson in the recent Assembly elections. One of poll planks for the defeat of BJP there was the 40% commission allegation.

The Congress attempt to blame the BRS Government here with 30% commission allegation would not work out as the State Government had been giving priority to people-first policy. They demanded that Mr. Revanth Reddy and M. Raghunandan Rao of BJP tender an unconditional apology for misleading people.

The BRS leaders ridiculed Mr. Revanth Reddy’s unwanted comments on the US visit of Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao. They alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was trying to make some money in the garb of PCC chief’s post, when Mr. Rama Rao was making efforts to bring investments to the State for its development.

They also faulted the Congress and BJP for raising a hue and cry over withdrawal of GO 111 following resolutions adopted by people of all 84 villages which were under its purview. They asked the Congress and BJP leaders whether they had the guts to visit the 84 villages and convince people for continuation of GO 111.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.