BRS faults CM’s comments on irrigation engineers, term them an insult

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has faulted the comments of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that half the Irrigation department would become empty if the government takes action against engineers for their role in the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking to newspersons here on Friday, former MLAs Beeram Harashavardhan Reddy, Nomula Bhagath and Jajula Surender said the comments were nothing but insulting not only the engineers but all the government employees. Stating that the Chief Minister was spreading lies on the project, they said he was talking about getting Godavari water (Mallanna Sagar) to Musi River Front and sought to know how it would be possible without the Kaleshwaram project.

They stated that the BRS would send a booklet with facts on the Kaleshwaram project to all Congress leaders in the State by post. They suggested the Chief Minister to focus on fulfilling pre-poll promises rather than biding time in criticising the previous BRS rule and KCR.

Asking the government to give priority to families displaced by the Srisailam project while filling ‘lashkar’ posts in the Irrigation department, the BRS leaders noted that the BRS government had given jobs to 78 of them in the past. Hitting back at Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, they said it was due to Mission Bhagiratha the fluorosis problem in Nalgonda district was addressed and the fact was acknowledged by the Centre in Parliament, when Mr. Venkat Reddy was an MP.

On Musi development

Speaking separately, BRS leaders P. Karthik Reddy, Ch. Rakesh Kumar and others alleged that the government had initiated a major scam in the name of Musi beautification. The detailed project report on Musi river front was prepared with ₹16,000 crore in the past but now the estimates have gone up to ₹1.5 lakh crore.

They suggested the government take up Musi beautification only with the approval of the families to be displaced by rehabilitating them properly and fixing the levels of river bed and maximum flood level of Musi.