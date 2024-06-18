ADVERTISEMENT

BRS faults Centre’s approach on NEET fiasco, asks why ED not taking up probe

Updated - June 18, 2024 02:44 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRSV stages protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Vidyarthi (student) wing holding a protest in front of Raj Bhavan on the NEET fiasco in Hyderabad on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has faulted the approach of NDA Government at the Centre led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in handling the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam fiasco and why the enforcement agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not registered a case so far as it did voluntarily on several other issues.

Senior leader of the BRS and former MP B. Vinod Kumar at a press meet held in Hyderabad on Tuesday said that the NEET issue would qualify for ED probe automatically in the wake of reports that the exam paper was leaked in Bihar and Gujarat and it was sold for up to  ₹30 lakh each/copy and crores of rupees had changed hands. A large number of students from Telangana too had appeared for NEET exam and they were at loss due to question paper leakage.

He stated that there was no use for the State to be under the the NEET as students from the State had been writing the exam since 2015 and 15% of the qualified students were getting seats in other States but they were not going there and foregoing admission into the course. He requested the Chief Minister and Health Minister to appoint an expert committee where staying in NEET would be useful to the students from the State bytaking into account the fact that there were 25 medical colleges and more were coming.

Mr. Vinod Kumar suggested the State Government to take the path of Tamil Nadu for holding NEET State-wise so that the students get benefited in their States. Student bodies in Tamil Nadu had been staging protests and the Telangana Government too could take that approach.

Telangana students’ unions demand retest of NEET (UG), scrapping NTA 

Meanwhile, students led by BRS Student wing led by its president G. Srinivas Yadav staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday demanding cancellation of the NEET exam and re-conducting to do justice to students who were at loss due to those benefiting illegally with question paper leakage. The police arrested the activists.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav sought to why Union Minsters G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay who raised hue and cry when Group-I question paper was leaked in the State in the past were keeping quiet now. He requested the State Government too to respond on the NEET fiasco.

