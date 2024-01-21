GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS faults appointment of advisors by Congress govt.

‘It was Revanth Reddy who opposed advisors when BRS was in power’

January 21, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy speaking on the appointment of advisors by the Congress government in Hyderabad on Sunday.

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy speaking on the appointment of advisors by the Congress government in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for appointing four advisors, having Cabinet Ministers’ rank, to the government, after strongly opposing similar appointments made by the BRS government.

“There is a huge gap between Mr. Revanth Reddy’s words and deeds,” BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said while addressing a press conference here on Sunday. “It was he who questioned the need for advisors when he was in the Opposition and said that there would not be any advisor system in case the Congress forms the government,” he said.

However, Mr. Revanth Reddy appointed four advisors in less than two months after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, the BRS leader pointed out, adding that former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed retired officials as advisors for their guidance in administration. The advisors appointed by the Congress government were purely political rehabilitation measures.

He alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy had appointed Vem Narender Reddy as advisor as the latter had cooperated with him in the cash-for-vote scandal of 2015. He sought to know as to what would be the role of Minister for SC, ST, BC and Minorities Welfare as Mohd. Ali Shabbir had been appointed as the advisor for the same.

