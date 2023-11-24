BRS expiry date is over, declares Priyanka Gandhi

November 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the expiry date of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was over and it was time for the Congress to come back and repair the damage done to Telangana in all spheres.

Speaking at the Vijayabheri Sabhas in Palakurti, Husnabad and Kothagudem on Friday, she said it was unfortunate that the KCR government had turned the construction of projects into avenues for corruption at the cost of Telangana’s future. The government looks least bothered about a project constructed a couple of years ago caved in and this reflects the kind of corruption involved.

Stating that the KCR government had failed the youngsters, she said those putting in hard work for their exams and spending their precious time and money were cheated by the government. “When they prepare for exams seriously papers are being leaked. The government has played with the future of lakhs of educated youngsters,” she charged.

Accusing the Chief Minister of encouraging family rule, she said all the important ministerial portfolios were given only to KCR’s family members while others were sidelined. What kind of social justice is being practiced in Telangana? she asked.

Lashing out at the BJP, she said both the BRS and BJP were together in cheating Telangana, she said they put up a fake fight while supporting each other. BRS supports the BJP in New Delhi and the BJP extends its support to the BRS without taking any action on the corruption charges or irregularities.

