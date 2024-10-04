GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS’ double standards on Musi development exposed: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Published - October 04, 2024 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy speaking at the Urban Infrastructure Summit 2024, organised by ASSOCHAM, at HICC Novotel on Friday.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy speaking at the Urban Infrastructure Summit 2024, organised by ASSOCHAM, at HICC Novotel on Friday.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy charged BRS with shifting goals once they are out of power and recalled how it raised a loan of ₹1,000 crore from JICA for cleaning Musi river but now, creating a hue and cry against it.

Mr. Reddy criticised the Opposition for using people living on the Musi river bed in poor hygienic conditions as their political tools to target the government.

Speaking at the “Urban Infrastructure Summit 2024”, organised by ASSOCHAM at HICC Novotel on Friday, the Minister lashed out at the Opposition parties for their double standards and asked them to refrain from politics when it comes to development.

He said that progressive decisions are being made for building a sustainable infrastructure and ensuring the State’s steady development, particularly to rectify the ‘devastation’ over the past decade.

Mr. Reddy explained that around 40% of the population currently resides within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, and this figure was expected to exceed to 50% by 2028. The government has initiated 19 projects under the SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient, Effective Delivery) plan to accelerate infra development.

Key projects include the Musi Riverfront Development, construction of new airports, establishment of satellite towns, Metro expansion, GHMC restructuring, elevated corridors in Secunderabad and other cities, Regional Ring Road (RRR), High Court building construction, Integrated Residential School Complexes, and new Osmania University building.

He added that the government has allocated ₹10,000 crore in the Budget for Hyderabad’s development. American Consul General (Chief Political & Economic Section), Hyderabad, Frank P. Talluto and ASSOCHAM State representative Dinesh were present.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.