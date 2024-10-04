BRS’ double standards on Musi development exposed: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy charged BRS with shifting goals once they are out of power and recalled how it raised a loan of ₹1,000 crore from JICA for cleaning Musi river but now, creating a hue and cry against it.

Mr. Reddy criticised the Opposition for using people living on the Musi river bed in poor hygienic conditions as their political tools to target the government.

Speaking at the “Urban Infrastructure Summit 2024”, organised by ASSOCHAM at HICC Novotel on Friday, the Minister lashed out at the Opposition parties for their double standards and asked them to refrain from politics when it comes to development.

He said that progressive decisions are being made for building a sustainable infrastructure and ensuring the State’s steady development, particularly to rectify the ‘devastation’ over the past decade.

Mr. Reddy explained that around 40% of the population currently resides within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, and this figure was expected to exceed to 50% by 2028. The government has initiated 19 projects under the SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient, Effective Delivery) plan to accelerate infra development.

Key projects include the Musi Riverfront Development, construction of new airports, establishment of satellite towns, Metro expansion, GHMC restructuring, elevated corridors in Secunderabad and other cities, Regional Ring Road (RRR), High Court building construction, Integrated Residential School Complexes, and new Osmania University building.

He added that the government has allocated ₹10,000 crore in the Budget for Hyderabad’s development. American Consul General (Chief Political & Economic Section), Hyderabad, Frank P. Talluto and ASSOCHAM State representative Dinesh were present.