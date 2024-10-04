BRS demands probe into City water bodies’ encroachments

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao has denied the allegations made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday (October 3, 2024) that the encroachments in Nallacheruvu water body in Kukatpally constituency include those made by BRS leaders too.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday (October 4, 2024) Mr. Krishna Rao along with the BRS corporators in GHMC from his constituency suggested the Chief Minister to get the reports on encroachments of Nallacheruvu to know the facts. He stated that it was during the BRS rule a bund/wall was constructed around the water body to prevent encroachment but it was after a few farmers downstream went to the court the GHMC authorities had removed the wall.

Stating that the Chief Minister was speaking without proper information on the issue, he asked the former to order an inquiry and take action against the BRS leaders in case they were found to have encroached on Nallacheruvu as being alleged by the CM since he (CM) has all powers. It was the previous BRS rule that had constructed sewage treatment plants in the constituency to prevent such water reaching the water bodies.

Further, Mr. Krishna Rao demanded that the Chief Minister order an inquiry into the sale of land to Khajakunta, another water body, to two judges and leaders of which political party had sold the land.

Welcoming the Chief Minister’s announcement that he would call for a meeting with the legislators, members of parliament and corporators of the GHMC areas, the BRS MLA felt that Buchamma, who ended life in the fear of demolition of her house in the Nallacheruvu area, would not have taken to the extreme step had the government convened such a meeting before taking up HYDRAA demolitions.

