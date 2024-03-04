BRS demands Congress Govt to implement LRS free of cost as promised

March 04, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded the Congress Government implement theLayout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) free of cost as it had promised before the elections and called for state-wide protests in all Assembly constituency headquarters on March 6 to build pressure on the government for the same.

Several Congress leaders including Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Seethakka alias D. Anasuya and others had spoken against LRS announced by the previous BRS Government and even went to the court seeking scrapping of the scheme stating that it was highly burdensome to the poor and middle class families who had purchased house sites (land) with their hard earned savings, working president of BRS K.T. Rama Rao said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, along with former Minister C. Laxma Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, Mr. Rama Rao also played the video clips of the Deputy Chief Minister and other Ministers speeches against LRS. He said they would spread the video clips in all towns and villages across the State to remind people how the Congress leaders had discouraged them against applying for LRS announced by the previous government.

Mr. Rama Rao mentioned that Mr. Venkat Reddy had filed a petition in the High Court against LRS announced by the BRS Government seeking directions to the then government to do registrations in the old system itself and scrap the LRS as it would be a heavy burden for the poor and middle-class, although the BRS Government had framed some guidelines.

Similarly, Mr. Vikramraka had stated earlier while speaking at the media point in the Assembly that the BRS Government was trying to suck the blood of the people with LRS to repay the loans borrowed indiscriminately and demanded the then government to scrap the scheme. On the other hand, Mr. Uttam Reddy had said: “No LRS and No BRS. Drive out BRS from the State by defeating it in the elections and the Congress Government will regularise house sites free of cost after coming to power”.

The BRS working president sought to know from the Deputy CM and other Ministers if their government policy to go ahead with LRS unchanged was not a ploy to fleece people of ₹20,000 crore by fixing March 31 as the last date. He demanded the government to implement LRS free of cost as promised or else it would burden the 25.44 lakh LRS applicant families with an average burden of ₹1 lakh each.

Mr. Rama Rao said the BRS would stage protests on March 6 in all constituencies against LRS announced by the Congress Government and at HMDA and GHMC offices in Hyderabad. On March 7, they would make representations to District Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers. If the government fails to implement LRS free of cost even then, the BRS would wage a legal battle by approaching court.

