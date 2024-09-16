ADVERTISEMENT

BRS demands booking case against CM for attack on Kaushik Reddy’s residence

Published - September 16, 2024 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Party plans to meet DGP, Governor and President on the issue of attacks

The Hindu Bureau

BRS legislators speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

By claiming during the oath-taking event of B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president on Sunday that it was Congress activists who attacked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence on September 12, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has admitted the party’s role, claimed BRS legislators K.P. Vivekanand, P. Kaushik Reddy, Dr. K. Sanjay Kumar and K. Naveen Kumar.

At a press conference here, they stated that the Chief Minister had mentioned it was ‘our men’ (Congress activists) who went and attacked as Mr. Kaushik Reddy had no guts to go to Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi’s house, as announced. A case should be booked against the Chief Minister for his claims, they argued.

The BRS legislators stated that they would soon meet the DGP, Home Secretary and the Governor on the CM’s open statement and in case they do not get justice they would represent the matter to the President of the country. They also claimed that Congress activists had attacked BRS leaders in Khammam during their visit to flood-hit areas, attacked the camp office of T. Harish Rao at Siddipet and killed BRS activist B. Sridhar Reddy in Kollapur constituency.

Mr. Vivekanand Goud alleged that the Chief Minister had betrayed people badly on all the pre-poll promises after coming to power and the ruling party was resorting to attention diversion politics as they were unable to fulfil them. Mr. Kaushik Reddy sought to know from the Chief Minister as to why the latter was getting him eliminated.

