GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS demands booking case against CM for attack on Kaushik Reddy’s residence

Party plans to meet DGP, Governor and President on the issue of attacks

Published - September 16, 2024 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS legislators speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Monday.

BRS legislators speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

By claiming during the oath-taking event of B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president on Sunday that it was Congress activists who attacked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence on September 12, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has admitted the party’s role, claimed BRS legislators K.P. Vivekanand, P. Kaushik Reddy, Dr. K. Sanjay Kumar and K. Naveen Kumar.

At a press conference here, they stated that the Chief Minister had mentioned it was ‘our men’ (Congress activists) who went and attacked as Mr. Kaushik Reddy had no guts to go to Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi’s house, as announced. A case should be booked against the Chief Minister for his claims, they argued.

The BRS legislators stated that they would soon meet the DGP, Home Secretary and the Governor on the CM’s open statement and in case they do not get justice they would represent the matter to the President of the country. They also claimed that Congress activists had attacked BRS leaders in Khammam during their visit to flood-hit areas, attacked the camp office of T. Harish Rao at Siddipet and killed BRS activist B. Sridhar Reddy in Kollapur constituency.

Mr. Vivekanand Goud alleged that the Chief Minister had betrayed people badly on all the pre-poll promises after coming to power and the ruling party was resorting to attention diversion politics as they were unable to fulfil them. Mr. Kaushik Reddy sought to know from the Chief Minister as to why the latter was getting him eliminated.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / political parties / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.