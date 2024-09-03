GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS demands ₹50K per acre compensation to ryots for fields silted with NSLC breach

Published - September 03, 2024 05:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) visited the fields which were flooded following a breach in the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal (NSLC) at Kagitha Ramachandrapuram village of Nadigudem mandal in Suryapet district on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The delegation of BRS legislators included T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand Goud, Shambipur Raju, former MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, former legislators G. Kishore Kumar, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and others. After interacting with the farmers there, they blamed Ministers from the erstwhile composite Khammam districtfor the canal breach.

In a bid to take more water to the composite Khammam district, the escape channel gates were welded to prevent their lifting and the water was being taken with the police vigil on the canal. However, the escape channel gates were washed away due to pressure following release of water to the canal at Nagarjunasagar and gushing of Palair reservoir backwater into the canal, the BRS leaders alleged.

Man-made mistake damaged farm fields: BRS

They said that it was not nature’s fury but a man-made mistake which left the farm fields silted with sand, boulders and other material. Not only the present crop was lost, but it was not possible to raise the next two crops too due to sand silt piled up in the fields. The farmers demanded silt removal from their fields by the government, said the BRS leaders.

They have demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre to farmers whose crops were washed away and that the ₹10,000 per acre announced by the State government would not serve any purpose. Mr. Harish Rao said it was not the BRS demand but the one made by the Congress party itself when in opposition.

