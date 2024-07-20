BRS delegation meets Governor, explains him betrayal of youth by Govt, attacks on Constitution

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by its working president K.T. Rama Rao and other senior leaders called on Governor C.P. Radhakrsihnan to explain the issues concerning the unemployed youth and students, attacks on the Constitution by encouraging its MLAs to shift loyalties and violation of protocol to the party legislators.

The delegation comprised T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy, G. Kamalakar, K.P. Vivekananda, P. Kaushik Reddy, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, K. Venkatesh Yadav, C. Malla Reddy, Kova Laxmi, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, M. Gopinath, M. Gopal, Chinta Prabhakar, Md. Mahamood Ali, Satyavathi Rathod, S. Vanidevi, L. Ramana, P. Srinivas Reddy, N. Naveen Kumar Reddy, Deshpathi Srinivas, Seri Subhash Reddy, S. Madhusdana Chary, Shambipur Raju and others.

Speaking after meeting the Governor, Mr. Rama Rao said they had explained to the former as to how the Congress leadership including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and others had promised several things including allowance to the unemployed youth and students and the latter were betrayed. The youth and students were subjected to oppression as it was done during the movement for Statehood, he said.

He explained how the Congress leaders had promised to fill two lakh jobs within one year after assuming the office by announcing a job calendar. He also explained how the government was trying to suppress the voice of unemployed youth and students demanding sufficient gap for preparation between Groups exams, by foiling their protests using police force and foisting cases.

They had taken to the Governor’s notice that the ruling party had also promised to issue Group notifications by increasing posts but had failed to keep it. Mr. Rama Rao said the Governor had assured them of calling the Secretary (Home) and getting all the information.

Further, they explained to the Governor how the ruling party was violating the Constitution with the Chief Minister personally going to the residences of BRS MLAs and admitting them in Congress. So far, the ruling party had ‘forced’ 10 MLAs and eight MLCs of BRS to join Congress. Protocol violations being meted out to the BRS legislators too was taken to the Governor’s notice.

On the postpone of Group exams by four months, the BRS leader sought to know how much share the government had received from the coaching centres’ monthly profit as it was the Chief Minister who said a few days back that the coaching centres were pressing for postponement stating that they get ₹100 crore profit a month with coaching classes. On Medigadda Barrage, he said it was standing intact with minor repairs, withstanding heavy flood.

