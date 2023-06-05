BRS corporator’s husband assaults constable 

June 05, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Punjagutta police booked Vanam Srinivas Yadav, husband of GHMC corporator from the ruling party, Vanam Sangeetha, of Somajiguda division, for allegedly assaulting a police traffic constable on duty.

The incident took place on June 2 around 10.30 a.m., when constable E. Rajesh, who was posted near Monappa junction for Chief Minister’s security route, approached Mr. Yadav and others and asked them to switch off the loudspeakers. The leaders were celebrating the formation day events with loud music.

Allegedly, constable Rajesh was manhandled, dragged by his collar, and abused in filthy language by Yadav.

Punjagutta police booked Yadav under IPC. 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 290 (public nuisance), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

