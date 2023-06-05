HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS corporator’s husband assaults constable 

June 05, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Punjagutta police booked Vanam Srinivas Yadav, husband of GHMC corporator from the ruling party, Vanam Sangeetha, of Somajiguda division, for allegedly assaulting a police traffic constable on duty.

The incident took place on June 2 around 10.30 a.m., when constable E. Rajesh, who was posted near Monappa junction for Chief Minister’s security route, approached Mr. Yadav and others and asked them to switch off the loudspeakers. The leaders were celebrating the formation day events with loud music.

Allegedly, constable Rajesh was manhandled, dragged by his collar, and abused in filthy language by Yadav.

Punjagutta police booked Yadav under IPC. 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 290 (public nuisance), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.