BRS copied our guarantees, alleges Revanth

October 16, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has copied the six guarantees announced by the party.

Reacting to the BRS manifesto at a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said the manner in which the guarantees have been copied by the ruling party shows that it has become bankrupt and lacks ideas.

“Now, the BRS leaders have lost the right to question our guarantees because they have also promised the same with some additions,” he said adding that BRS is not committed to the promises in the manifesto.

Terming the manifeto as a waste paper, the TPCC chief wondered what prompted the Chief Minister to copy the guarantees when in fact their leaders had ridiculed the Congress party for making promises which can not be implemented.

He said the guarantees were announced after carefully scrutinising it. “We are confident that the six guarantees will be implemented by the Congress Government within 100 days of coming to power,” he said. The Congress leader asserted that the BRS manifesto has now given people confidence that what Congress has promised can be implemented.

He mocked at the BRS chief for issuing B-Forms to only 51 candidates against the 115 names announced by him with fanfare in August. “When we announced 55 candidates, he has given B-Forms to only 51 candidates only creating doubt in their minds,” he said.

He dared Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to Martyrs Memorial on October 17 and take a pledge that they would not spend a single rupee nor distribute liquor during this election. “If you are sincere accept my challenge,” he said.

He also said that if the Chief Minister is sincere and committed to his words that the government is not bankrupt financially, he should disburse pensions to pensioners and Aasara pensions on November 1.