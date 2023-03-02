BRS, Congress protest gas price hike

March 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - hyderabad

Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) separately launched protest across the State, demanding withdrawal of price hike of cooking gas cylinders for both domestic and commercial users.

The BJP-led Central Government hiked the price of domestic cylinders by ₹50 and commercial cylinders by ₹350 immediately after the polling in the north-eastern States.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to criticise the hike and asked the party cadre to organise protest across the State, demanding withdrawal of the hike. Protests were led by Finance Minister, T. Harish Rao; Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and MLAs in various places. The BRS activists took to the streets, raising slogans “BJP Hatao - Desh Bachao”.

Mr. Harish Rao said the Congress-led UPA government had spent ₹2.14 lakh crore towards LPG subsidy, the BJP government had allocated only ₹37,209 crore in 2019 and this had been reduced to ₹180 crore in 2023. The BRS Minister wondered where Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had protested during the UPA regime when the prices were increased by just a few rupees, was.

Empty-cylinders protest

At Musheerabad, Congress activists led by Anil Kumar Yadav staged a protest with empty cylinders, mocking the BJP government on the price hike. Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy led another protest where they raised slogans against the BJP government, accusing it of cheating people. He said the cooking gas cylinder that was ₹ 400 during the Congress rule had now crossed ₹1,100.

At a press conference, former Minister Pushpaleela, Congress spokesperson Sujata and TPCC general secretary Kota Neelima criticised the BJP for burdening the poor. They asked people to elect a people-friendly Congress government as the BRS had no moral right to protest.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said at Husnabad that the BRS government too had a share in the price hike and the BRS leaders staging dharna was laughable. The BRS government had been drawing huge money whenever the BJP government increased fuel and gas prices but the benefit was never passed on to the common man.