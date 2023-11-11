BRS, Congress lock horns with digital advertisements

November 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As election campaigning picks up momentum across Telangana, the ruling BRS and Congress took their fight to the next level by extensively banking on digital theme-based advertisements to woo voters.

BRS, Congress and BJP leaders are holding road shows, and heli-hopping to address rallies, covering maximum number of constituencies each day. But, realising the reach of digital medium and social media, the main parties have taken to digital advertisements in a big way.

If Congress launched its “#MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali” (Change should happen, Cong should come) advertisement campaign in television channels, BRS, in a bid to win hearts of voters, chose to go for ‘Balagam’ - theme based advertisements. ‘Balagam’ was a budget superhit movie depicting the fractured familial ties and relationship in rural Telangana set up in the aftermath of the death of a family elder.

The movie created a sensation of sorts in Telangana. It beautifully showcased the change in rural life capturing scenic locations filled with green landscapes. It had received a phenomenal response and therefore, was screened in several villages.

Keeping in mind the popularity of the film, BRS has roped in its actors to promote the party for the Assembly election. The first set of advertisements was released on Saturday.

A total of five advertisements highlight the BRS-led government’s schemes, achievements in the last nine and half years, party’s manifesto and the need to vote for it. BRS has creatively used the services of these actors to send across the party’s campaign message. The advertisements, which have already been released on various digital media platforms and have gone viral, will be screened in movie theatres and TV channels.

Earlier this week, the Congress had hit the digital medium in a big way by launching its campaign.

Puppets

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, the Congress came up with an innovative ground campaign by mocking the BJP, BRS and AIMIM, with puppets installed at strategic locations.

Puppets installed by the Telangana Congress depict Mr. Modi controlling Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in one hand and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the other hand. Congress has been continuously alleging that “BRS and AIMIM are BJP’s B-team”. These puppets are installed at Begumpet and Hi-Tec City.

The party began its digital advertisements on channels with the slogan “#MaarpuKavaliCongressRavali” (Change should happen, Cong should come).

Three online campaigns on television channels show a character and lookalike of the Chief Minister addressing a meeting where the public confronts him and his leaders about the failed promises. The campaign ends with the BRS leaders trying to tow away the punctured car painted in pink colour (BRS party’s flag colour).

Yet another Congress campaign shows a pink coloured car going amok and rampaging agriculture fields damaging the standing crops, and knocking down whatever comes in its way leading to uproar from villagers.

Another campaign shows unemployed youth questioning BRS leaders, including the lookalike CM, who is seen sitting in a car. They question the leaders about jobs, suicides and the question paper leak.

Congress leaders said that a similar kind of advertisement strategy grabbed the eyeballs of people during the Karnataka elections and went viral.

Amid all these, the BJP too, is using its social media platforms to take a dig at the BRS and Congress.

Now, it is to be seen how these parties derive mileage and votes in the run-up to elections.