BRS, Congress helping each other: Shah

November 26, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the BRS and Congress of having a “secret understanding” where the latter will support K. Chandrasekhar Rao to become the Chief Minister while in return the BRS will support Congress in the Lok Sabha elections for Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister.

“Any vote to the Congress will go to BRS only. If you wish to send KCR home, then vote for the BJP. The vote is not only to get your MLA elected but also to decide the future of Telangana,” he said, while addressing a public meeting at Makthal on Sunday.

Launching a trenchant attack on the BRS Government, he accused its MLAs of being land-grabbers and questioned the crowd about the broken promises of KCR. “Your Chief Minister has promised to build a 100-bed hospital. Has it been completed? Was the degree college sanctioned? Was unemployment allowance given to you?” he asked.

The BJP leader also mentioned the assurances to establish a textile park, fishermen’s welfare scheme of ₹1,000 crore, drinking water to Utkur and completion of the Bima project – which have never been fulfilled, and termed the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project as the “biggest scam”.

“Do you want to remove KCR from that Chief Minister post? There in no guarantee that Congress MLAs will remain with the party. They will join BRS. If you give vote to Congress, the votes will go to BRS. Vote for BJP to make a BC as the Chief Minister. We will provide vertical reservations to Madigas and give four cylinders to women free of cost,” said Mr. Shah.

The Home Minister once again accused the Chief Minister of bowing to the demands of Majlis leader Asaduddin Owaisi for not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day and giving the latter control of his government.

“We will hold Liberation Day officially on September 17. We will cancel the 4% religion-based reservation to Muslims. We will offer free travel to Ayodhya after coming to power in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing ‘Prana Pratishtha’ for Ram Mandir on January 22,” he added.