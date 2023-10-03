BRS, Congress have secret understanding for polls: PM

October 03, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has called upon all political parties to join hands with him to conceive schemes for poverty eradication in the country.

“Helping the poor is social justice to me. I appeal with folded hands to all parties to discuss measures to help the poor and take the country towards the path of all-round development,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Government Giriraj College grounds in Nizamabad, Mr.Modi said, for him, there is no bigger caste than poverty and it is a dream, resolve and commitment to eradicate poverty and he will do it.

The PM claimed that his government has been striving to help the poor and the downtrodden ever since it came to power and this was reflected in Niti Aayog statistics which showed significant reduction in poverty in the country.

He attacked both BRS and Congress by name this time and alleged that they have a secret understanding for the forthcoming polls. This is because the Congress, which has been banished in the rest of the country, is trying to make a backdoor entry by making big promises which it never intends to keep, he added.

“The Congress has come out with a new game plan demanding rights to the majority. Does it mean they want south India to lose out during the next delimitation exercise? Does the party and allies snatch minority religious shrines’ administration power like it did for Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu? INDIA and allies should answer the public,” he said.

The Prime Minister was more caustic against the BRS government and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao in particular. “Telangana has been formed after many sacrifices but one family has snatched the power, posts and has been looting the State. If you give me a chance to serve you, I will see that the loot is returned to you,” he promised.

“For BJP, it is common people and families who are important whereas in Telangana, it is either KCR, his son, daughter, nephew or in laws. Youth are deprived of opportunities because of this single family rule,” he charged.

The PM said BRS defeat was certain and it will have to go as youth, women and farmers have made up their mind. “Talent is oozing out of every corner of Telangana. Sau salaam (a hundred salutes)! You have given COVID vaccine to the entire world.... We are doing whatever we can for Telangana development,” he said.

One son of Gujarat, Sardar Patel, got Hyderabad freedom while another, Modi, has come to develop Telangana on a fast track, with new railway, highway and modern hospitals, he declared. “Don’t allow five more years of looting in Telangana. Elect us to power. Modi guarantee is to fulfil whatever is promised,” he attested.

Mr.Modi had earlier received a rapturous welcome from farmers and women when he arrived in an open jeep to the public meeting venue with Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G.Kishan Reddy with people chanting his name. Mr.Kishan Reddy said that, within a few days Telangana Assembly elections are due and claimed that people have decided to elect BJP government under leadership of Mr.Modi.

Senior BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP K.Laxman, vice-president D.K.Aruna, P.Muralidhar Rao, MP D.Aravind and other leaders, were present.