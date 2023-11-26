BRS, Congress have no place in Telangana as winds of change blowing strongly in favour of BJP: PM Modi

November 26, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

“The Nizamshahi Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Sultanshahi Congress have no place in Telangana now as the winds of change are blowing strongly in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it’s for the people to sail with the winds and get a backward class leader as their Chief Minister,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing election rallies in support of the BJP candidates at Kamareddy and Maheshwaram on Saturday, he alleged that both the Congress and BRS would only think about their families as they were selfish and corrupt and it was only the BJP that would think about people and the future generations. The BRS had betrayed people with its misrule and neglect and same was the track record of the Congress for decades.

Stating that BJP was the only party in the country that would stand by its promises Mr. Modi said the party would make a BC leader the Chief Minister of Telangana after winning the election. He said he would see a ray of hope for change among Telangana’s people whenever he came here, as they were fed up with the nine-and-a-half-year rule of the BRS and the 50-year rule of the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People want to get rid of the two parties and they see BJP as an able alternative. We are here before you with the objective of building ‘sakala janula saubhagya’ Telangana (a place with prosperity for all sections),” the Prime Minister said. He reminded the gatherings how the BJP had promised abolition of Article 370, ending triple talaaq system, women’s reservation in the law-making bodies and minimum support price to crop at 1.5 times of the production cost and fulfilled them all.

He stated that the BJP government was also in the process of completing the construction of Ram Temple, establishing turmeric board in Telangana, setting up a Central tribal university and others. Alleging that the Congress and BJP did nothing for Dalits and BC communities he said BRS leader K. Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to make a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana, instead he occupied that seat. The Centre was also trying to undo the injustice done to the Madiga community among Scheduled Castes in this region.

Accusing the BRS of using irrigation projects as ATMs (automatic teller machines) to make ill-gotten money, he said they would announce a new project whenever they were in need of money to end “irrigation schemes as scams”.

Won’t forget

Mr. Modi said BJP would never forget the support and affection of the people of Telangana as it was from this region the party had one of its only two members in Lok Sabha when “we were weak and laughed at by the ruling Congress and others”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.