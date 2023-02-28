BRS, Congress cadre clash in Bhupalpally

February 28, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

Tension broke out in Bhupalpally town during Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A.Revanth Reddy’s roadside meeting when some ruling BRS cadre and Congress activists pelted stones at each other on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred when Mr.Reddy was addressing the meeting as part of his ongoing ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ padayatra in the district headquarters town.

Sources said a group of agitated BRS cadre raised slogans “Revanth Reddy Go Back” while the latter was addressing the gathering at the busy centre in the town. Police reportedly whisked them away to a nearby cinema theatre.

Utter chaos prevailed for some time as the angry cadres of both parties hurled stones at each other, triggering tension. The cops dispersed the agitators by resorting to mild lathi-charge, sources added.

A policeman reportedly suffered an injury in the stone-pelting incident.