BRS, Congress and MIM are birds of the same feather: Kishan

July 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has observed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (MIM) are birds of the same feather and it is proved again in their joining hands in moving the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi Government knowing well that there is nothing to achieve from it.

Speaking at a ‘maha dharna’ (protest) organised by the party at Mahabubnagar on Monday against the State Government’s failure to keep its election promise of providing double-bedroom houses to the poor, he alleged that the government was not not bothered about the problems of the poor and that was why it was delaying constructing 2BHK houses in the name of shortage of land for the purpose.

“The BRS Government has allotted 10 acres of land each to Congress and itself (BRS) for party offices in Hyderabad. Similarly, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has got a palatial official residence constructed on 10 acres of prime land. But when it comes to construction of 2BHK house to poor the government is talking about shortage of land”, he pointed out.

Stating that all the three parties – BRS, Congress and MIM – were “family parties” Mr. Kishan Reddy said their ideology too was one and the same as their objective was to work for the benefit of one family – KCR’s family in case of BRS, Gandhis in case of Congress and Owaisis in case of MIM. “Their association is on display again as they are opposing common civil code”, the Union Minister said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy accused the BRS Government of plundering the resources of Telangana for the benefit of ruling party leaders and at the same time denying the poor basic needs such as housing. The BJP would continue its fight till every eligible poor person was provided with shelter by the government. Party leaders D. K. Aruna, A. P. Jithender Reddy, Nagurao Namaji, and former Minister P. Chandrasekhar participated in the meeting.