BRS, Cong., Majlis are the same: Kishan Reddy

July 26, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said it was not at all surprising that the BRS had joined hands with the Congress and other Opposition parties in introducing the ‘no confidence motion’ against the Modi Government in the Parliament on Wednesday.

“We have been consistently stating that the BRS, Congress and Majlis party are one and the same. They have worked together and with each other at one time or other. A vote to any of them is a vote to three of them. The BJP will never tie up with these parties,” he claimed at a press conference at the party office.

Telangana society should be aware that these parties had been ruling the state till date and if people wish to have a change in governance and realise the true aspirations of the martyrs their support should be for a government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he maintained to a question.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.