BRS, Cong., Left colluding to defeat BJP: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

April 02, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the BRS and Congress of colluding with the communists to defeat the BJP and prevent it from coming to power in the State and at the Centre.

“The Congress high command itself is in favour of an alliance with the BRS, as those who got elected on the Congress ticket are getting sold out to the BRS,” he claimed, and reiterated that the saffron party will not have an alliance with any party. “We are like a lion and will contest alone. We will come to power with the blessings of the people,” he asserted, addressing booth committee members in Mulugu.

The Karimnagar MP demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come out with a white paper on his government’s contribution for tribals in the last nine years. The promised 12% reservation for Scheduled Tribes was not done by “deliberately linking it to the reservation for Muslims”. “It is a conspiracy to hoodwink STs. If KCR is sincere, he should promulgate a special ordinance and implement the quota,” he said.

The tribals were cheated again on the issue of providing title deeds for podu lands and in the establishment of a Tribal University in Mulugu without allotting land for years together.

“Should we re-elect this Chief Minister who had spent crores of rupees to defeat an Adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu fielded by us in the last Presidential elections? While 12 STs were accommodated in the Narendra Modi cabinet at the Centre, KCR has inducted just one ST in his ministry,” he pointed out.

The BJP leader accused the government of ruling Telangana on the lines of Bengal by ‘terrorising’ Opposition leaders questioning its ‘atrocities’. “Hundreds of our leaders were thrown behind the bars but, we are not afraid of jails. We will soon establish ‘Rama Rajya’ driving away KCR and his family,” he said.

“KCR had sent his entire cabinet to Delhi to save the skin of his daughter Kavitha, caught in the Delhi liquor scam, and is now trying to save his son K.T. Rama Rao in the TSPSC question paper leak scam, at a time when the future of 30 lakh unemployed youth is in jeopardy. The first family had also amassed huge wealth running into thousands of crores and is involved in running liquor trade with hundreds of crores,” he alleged.